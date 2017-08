Aug 3 (Reuters) - PHX Energy Services Corp:

* PHX Energy announces its second quarter results

* Qtrly consolidated revenue of $53.8 million, more than double $26.4 million generated in respective 2016-period

* Qtrly loss per share $0.18

* Says anticipated capital expenditure budget for 2017 remains at $25.0 million

* Anticipates that Russia will continue to present growth opportunities throughout remainder of 2017