June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:
* Physicians realty trust announces $735.0 million of
executed purchase and sale agreements, including the pending
acquisition of the BAYLOR CHARLES A. SAMMONS cancer center
* Physicians realty trust - acquisition guidance for 2017
increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a
range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion
* Physicians realty trust says acquisition guidance for 2017
increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a
range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion
* Physicians realty trust-estimate net income, normalized
ffo will also be reduced by $0.03 per share, op unit on fully
diluted basis for quarter ending june 30
* Physicians realty-for quarter ending june 30, to recognize
increased g&a expenses causing reduction to net income,
normalized ffo of $0.005/share and op unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: