June 28 Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians realty trust announces $735.0 million of executed purchase and sale agreements, including the pending acquisition of the BAYLOR CHARLES A. SAMMONS cancer center

* Physicians realty trust - acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

* Physicians realty trust says acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

* Physicians realty trust-estimate net income, normalized ffo will also be reduced by $0.03 per share, op unit on fully diluted basis for quarter ending june 30

* Physicians realty-for quarter ending june 30, to recognize increased g&a expenses causing reduction to net income, normalized ffo of $0.005/share and op unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: