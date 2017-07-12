BRIEF-Ping An Insurance's H1 premium income at 341.1 bln yuan
* Says H1 premium income 341.1 billion yuan ($50.25 billion)
July 12 (Reuters) -
- Pension Insurance Corporation says reinsures 1 billion pounds of firm's longevity risk with Scor.
- Deal covers the longevity risk across six defined benefit pension schemes.
- PIC now has eight highly-rated longevity swap reinsurance counterparties.
- Has now reinsured more than 70% of its total longevity exposure.
* Nex- "nex regulatory reporting is the sole business that will need to provide services within the after brexit"-cfo