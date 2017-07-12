July 12 (Reuters) -

- Pension Insurance Corporation says reinsures 1 billion pounds of firm's longevity risk with Scor.

- Deal covers the longevity risk across six defined benefit pension schemes.

- PIC now has eight highly-rated longevity swap reinsurance counterparties.

- Has now reinsured more than 70% of its total longevity exposure.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)