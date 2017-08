April 28 (Reuters) - Picc Property And Casualty Co Ltd

* Qtrly operating income RMB71.47 billion

* Qtrly net earned premiums RMB68.05 billion

* Qtrly gross written premiums RMB88.63 billion

* Qtrly net profit RMB 4.62 billion