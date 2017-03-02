FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pico Holdings announces Q4 revenue $113.1 million
March 2, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pico Holdings announces Q4 revenue $113.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Pico Holdings Inc

* Pico Holdings, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Qtrly total revenue $ 113.1 million versus. $108.1 million

* Pico Holdings Inc - Qtrly total revenue $113.1 million versus $ 108.1 million

* Pico Holdings Inc - UCP's unit backlog at December 31, 2016 was $149.6 million (362 units) compared to $108.8 million (249 units) at December 31, 2015

* Pico Holdings Inc - During 2016, also accrued severance expense to former CEO of $10.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

