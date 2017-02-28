FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Pieno Zvaigzdes FY 2016 net profit falls to 1.71 mln euros
#First Republic News
February 28, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pieno Zvaigzdes FY 2016 net profit falls to 1.71 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pieno Zvaigzdes AB:

* FY 2016 turnover at 150.1 million euros ($159.42 million) versus 163.8 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 1.71 million euros versus 2.66 million euros year ago

* Says it has plans to invest in production modernization about 11 million euros over the year 2017

* Says it expects that new investments will allow it to achieve about 10 percent of sales growth during year 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2lkSKxa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

