BRIEF-Pier 1 imports Sees FY 2017 adj non-GAAP EPS $0.42-$0.44

March 7 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc
* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44
* Sees q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Q4 sales fell 2.6 percent
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37
* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33
* Qtrly company comparable sales, which includes e-commerce, increased approximately 0.2%
* Qtrly e-commerce sales grew 28% as compared to same period year ago and represented approximately 19.5% of net sales in q4
* Pier 1 imports inc - estimated costs of approximately $2 million in q4 related to departure of company's former chief executive officer