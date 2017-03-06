BRIEF-Pier 1 imports Sees FY 2017 adj non-GAAP EPS $0.42-$0.44

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 imports, inc. Reports preliminary fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.44

* Sees q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Q4 sales fell 2.6 percent

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.2 percent

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37

* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Qtrly company comparable sales, which includes e-commerce, increased approximately 0.2%

* Qtrly e-commerce sales grew 28% as compared to same period year ago and represented approximately 19.5% of net sales in q4

* Pier 1 imports inc - estimated costs of approximately $2 million in q4 related to departure of company's former chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

