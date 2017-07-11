PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 11
July 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 11 PIERER INDUSTRIE AG:
* SAYS LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR GERMAN STOCK EXCHANGE LISTED SHW AG
* SAYS OFFER PRICE EUR 35 PER SHARE
* SAYS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 8 AUGUST 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, July 11 Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.