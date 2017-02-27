Feb 27 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Pieris signs partnership for anemia drug PRS-080, granting
exclusive option in Japan to Aska Pharmaceutical
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - co will receive an immediate
option payment of $2.75 million usd from Aska
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - a Phase 1 study conducted in
healthy volunteers demonstrated that a single dose of PRS-080
was well tolerated
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - Pieris may also receive
double-digit royalties on net sales of PRS-080 up to mid- to
high-teens
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - PRS-060, anticipated to begin
a first-in-human study around middle of 2017
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc - PRS-343 scheduled to enter a
first-in patient trial in first half of 2017
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals - should Aska exercise option,
Pieris would be eligible for over $80 million usd in combined
option exercise fee and milestones
