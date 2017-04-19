FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances Q2 revenue rises to 323.8 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pierre et Vacances Q2 revenue rises to 323.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Pierre Et Vacances SA:

* Q2 revenue 323.8 million euros ($346.50 million) versus 318.5 million euros year ago

* Group confirms its target for sharp growth in current operating profit during 2016/17 relative to that seen in 2015/16

* Group is forecasting like-for-like growth in tourism revenue during Q3 2016/17 compared with year-earlier period

* Revenue from property development revenue in Q3 2016/17 is set to be lower than that seen in Q3 2015/16 in line with phasing of property programmes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

