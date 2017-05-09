FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
May 9, 2017 / 10:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Pilgrims Pride Corp

* Pilgrim’s Pride announces new credit facility

* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility

* Pilgrims Pride Corp- new facility replaces company's existing $700 million revolving facility and $500 million term loan commitment

* Pilgrims Pride Corp- proceeds of loans under new term loan commitment repaid outstanding revolving borrowings

* Pilgrims pride corp- maturity date of new facility will be May 6, 2022

* Pilgrims Pride Corp - also entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a term loan commitment of $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

