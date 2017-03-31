FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pilot Gold reports initial 2017 exploration budget at Goldstrike at $5.98 mln
March 31, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pilot Gold reports initial 2017 exploration budget at Goldstrike at $5.98 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Pilot Gold Inc:

* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating results

* Pilot Gold Inc - initial 2017 exploration program and budget at Goldstrike is $5.98 million

* Pilot Gold Inc - appointment of Dr. Joanna Bailey as chief financial officer and corporate secretary, effective April 4, 2017

* Pilot Gold Inc - Bailey will replace john wenger

* Pilot Gold - in Feb 2017, co applied for an additional notice of intent for a further 1.8 acres of disturbance in property's mineral mountain area

* Pilot Gold Inc - company's share of budgeted expenditures at Kinsley for 2017 program is $0.42 million

* Expect to receive approval on a full plan of operations in response to NOI by end of Q2 2017

* Pilot Gold Inc - 2017 budget for Black Pine Property is approximately $0.39 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

