March 3 (Reuters) - Pinar Et:

* Proposes to pay 0.8585 lira ($0.2308) net dividend per share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 1.01 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7191 liras)