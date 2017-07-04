UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4
July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 4 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd:
* Chiu Samson Hang Chin has resigned as an executive director and deputy chairman of company
* Chiu Hang Tai has ceased to act as chairman and chief executive officer of company
* Zhang Sanhuo, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman and chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 4 British chip designer Imagination Technologies said it had made no progress in its battle with its biggest customer Apple , and the sale of the company triggered by the dispute was continuing with talks with potential buyers.