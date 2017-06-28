BRIEF-ATE ENERGY INTERNATIONAL says 2016 dividend record date is July 31
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 31, and cash div will be paid on Aug. 18
June 28 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-
* fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary
* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017
* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building
* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million
* No death or personal injury was caused
* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business
* Directors expect factory to resume production by 3 july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 31, and cash div will be paid on Aug. 18
* Says Toshiba and Toshiba Memory Corp (TMC) filed a lawsuit against Western Digital Corp , a U.S. company, and its subsidiary Western Digital Technologies, Inc., under the reason of violation of Unfair Competition Prevention Law, and claiming compensation of 120 billion yen