June 28 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-

* ‍fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary​

* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017

* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building

* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million

* No death or personal injury was caused

* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business

