BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology to issue up to 670 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
July 11 Pinehill Pacific Bhd-
* June crude palm oil production 595.85 mt; June palm kernel production 172.87 mt Source text (bit.ly/2uMdd3V) Further company coverage:
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: