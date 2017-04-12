BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China Ltd
* Total accumulated gross premium income of The Life Insurance Business For Jan To March RMB 157.35 billion
* Jan to March total accumulated gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company Of China RMB 53.66 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.