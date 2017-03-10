March 10 Ping An Securities Group Holdings Ltd
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing
writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
* Writ is an indorsement of claim and did not contain
statement of claim relied upon by PAI
* Writ of summons alleges infringement by company of its
"Ping An" mark by passing off
* Co is advised that pai will be required to serve its
statement of claim within prescribed time period after filing of
acknowledgement of service by co
* Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is refered to
as "PAI"
