March 10 Ping An Securities Group Holdings Ltd

* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI

* Writ is an indorsement of claim and did not contain statement of claim relied upon by PAI

* Writ of summons alleges infringement by company of its "Ping An" mark by passing off

* Co is advised that pai will be required to serve its statement of claim within prescribed time period after filing of acknowledgement of service by co

* Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is refered to as "PAI"