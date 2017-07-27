BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd
* Pingtan marine enterprise announces agreement with jd.com to serve as sole supplier of fishing products to online customers
* Has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with jd.com
* Pursuant to agreement, jd will become exclusive online retailer for pingtan to sell its fishing products
* Pingtan marine enterprise - co will be jd's sole supplier for certain fishing products harvested from arafura sea, bay of bengal, indo-pacific waters