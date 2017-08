March 8 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:

* Pingtan marine enterprise reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $13.2 million

* Reaffirms Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.08 to $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: