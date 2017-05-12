FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market; it signs framework agreement to sell in e-commerce platform and to a restaurant chain

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - Pingtan will provide its deep ocean fish products directly to city shop and honglicun as a primer supplier

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - three parties will form a broad strategic cooperation in production, processing and supply management of pingtan's fishing products

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - expects to complete preparations and begin recognizing sales in Q4 of 2017

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed tripartite framework agreement with Shanghai City Supermarket Co, Shenzhen Honglicun Restaurant Co

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed a tripartite framework agreement to provide its fish products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

