an hour ago
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:38 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces commencement of exchange offer

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Pinnacle Entertainment announces commencement of exchange offer

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc says commenced an offer to exchange up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2024

* Pinnacle Entertainment - Exchange of up to $500 million of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 for equal principal amount of outstanding 5.625% senior notes due 2024

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - Exchange offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York city time on August 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

