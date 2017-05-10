FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment reports
May 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* Pinnacle entertainment reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $640 million versus I/B/E/S view $640.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - 2017 Q1 same-store financial results were adversely impacted by low table games hold percentage

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - April same-store net revenues increasing by 2.8 percent year over year

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - "have a positive outlook for remainder of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

