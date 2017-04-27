FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle Foods reports strong 1st quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.60

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items

* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $766.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $767.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle foods inc - reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share for year

* Pinnacle foods inc - capital expenditures for full year are now estimated in range of $115 million to $125 million

* Pinnacle foods - impact of easter in 2017 is expected to shift about 2% of net sales and approximately $0.01 of adjusted diluted eps from q1 to q2

* Pinnacle foods-productivity for year continues to be estimated in range 3.5% to 4.0% of cost of products sold, excluding boulder brands acquisition synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.