FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q4 adjusted earnings 79 cents/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q4 adjusted earnings 79 cents/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle foods inc. Reports q4 and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60 including items

* Pinnacle foods inc says capital expenditures for full year are expected to be in range of $120 million to $130 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.50

* Pinnacle foods -impact of later easter in 2017 is expected to shift about 2% of net sales and about $0.01 of adjusted diluted eps from q1 to q2

* Pinnacle foods inc - qtrly net sale $858.5 million versus $722.5 million

* Pinnacle foods inc - input cost inflation for year is estimated in range of 2.5% to 3.0%

* Q4 revenue view $851.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.