BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Q4 adjusted earnings 79 cents/shr

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle foods inc. Reports q4 and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q4 earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60 including items

* Pinnacle foods inc says capital expenditures for full year are expected to be in range of $120 million to $130 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.50

* Pinnacle foods -impact of later easter in 2017 is expected to shift about 2% of net sales and about $0.01 of adjusted diluted eps from q1 to q2

* Pinnacle foods inc - qtrly net sale $858.5 million versus $722.5 million

* Pinnacle foods inc - input cost inflation for year is estimated in range of 2.5% to 3.0%

* Pinnacle foods inc - input cost inflation for year is estimated in range of 2.5% to 3.0%

* Q4 revenue view $851.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S