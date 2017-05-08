FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods to exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle foods to exit certain non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products

* Decided to exit certain low-margin and non-strategic Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products sold to retail and foodservice customers

* Reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted diluted EPS in range of $2.55 to $2.60 for full-year of 2017.

* Anticipates a non-cash charge of approximately $50-$60 million for write-down of both tangible and intangible assets associated with exit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.