May 5 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Pinnacle foods Inc voluntarily recalls Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast slices due to possible listeria contamination

* Pinnacle Foods - no illnesses have been reported from as part of recall of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast slices

* Initiated recall after testing indicated presence of listeria monocytogenes in plant environment