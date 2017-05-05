BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 5 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle foods Inc voluntarily recalls Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast slices due to possible listeria contamination
* Pinnacle Foods - no illnesses have been reported from as part of recall of Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast slices
* Initiated recall after testing indicated presence of listeria monocytogenes in plant environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Phillip Frost reports purchase of 9,200 shares of co's common stock on May 19 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt5xov) Further company coverage:
* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card