March 31 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp

* Ceo Donald Brandt's FY 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $9.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Pinnacle west capital corp - EVP and advisor to the CEO, Randall Edington's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ohQgpb Further company coverage: