BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Pioneer Power Solutions Inc
* Pioneer announces new contract for liquid-filled network transformers
* Pioneer power solutions - expects 30-month contract, which became effective june 26, to generate annualized revenues of up to $2 million through 2019
* Pioneer power solutions inc- first shipments are expected to begin in q4 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing