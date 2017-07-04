BRIEF-Mackmyra Svensk Whisky: final result of issue of convertibles
* LOAN AMOUNT IS SEK 1.9 MILLION, WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 100 PER CONVERTIBLE
July 4 Pioneer Distilleries Ltd
* Seeks members' nod for entering into arrangement with United Spirits for payment of guarantee commission of up to INR 5 million P.A. to USL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LOAN AMOUNT IS SEK 1.9 MILLION, WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 100 PER CONVERTIBLE
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6.787 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 6