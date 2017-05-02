May 2 Pioneer Energy Services Corp:

* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - revenues for q1 of 2017 were $95.8 million, up 34 pct from revenues of $71.5 million in q4 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pioneer Energy Services says estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be about $50 million, includes about $20 million for fleet upgrades and additions

* Pioneer energy services corp- in q2 of 2017, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 72 pct to 75 pct

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment revenue in q2 is estimated to be up approximately 10 pct to 15 pct as compared to q1 of 2017

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment margin is estimated to be 22 pct to 25 pct of revenues in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: