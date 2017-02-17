Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp-
* Pioneer Energy Services reports fourth quarter 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $71.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.34
* In Q1 of 2017, drilling rig utilization is estimated to
average 70% to 73%
* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be
approximately $45 million
* Production services segment margin is estimated to be 17%
to 20% of revenues in Q1
* Q4 revenue, margin negatively impacted by lost revenue and
about $1.1 million of additional costs related to lost pipe,
pipe recovery efforts
* "Our customers are announcing larger capital spending
programs in 2017 and demand for all of our four core services is
increasing"
* Production services segment revenue in q1 is estimated to
be up approximately 25% to 30% as compared to Q4 of 2016
* Drilling services segment margin is estimated to be
approximately $7,300 to $7,700 per day in first quarter
