FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.26
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $107.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Pioneer Energy Services - In Q3 of 2017, production services segment revenue is estimated to be up approximately 5% to 10% as compared to Q2 of 2017

* Anticipate being cash flow neutral in second half of year

* Drilling services segment margin is expected to be approximately $8,100 to $8,500 per day in Q3

* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $56 million to $59 million

* Intend to remain disciplined in capital expenditure program this year

* Pioneer Energy - Continued to benefit from higher customer activity that began late last year in both co's production services & drilling services unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.