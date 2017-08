May 18 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Limited:

* Appointment of Felix Lombard as new cfo of pioneer foods

* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group

* Felix will assume role of CFO from 1 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)