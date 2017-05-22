May 22 Pioneer Food Group Ltd:

* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017

* HEPS for six months to March 31 decreased by 47 percent to 253.4 cents per share

* Anticipate improvement in performance in H2 of financial year notwithstanding a "constrained trading environment in South Africa"

* Pioneer foods will continue to be vigilant for acquisitions as a growth vector to bolster core business

* Gross interim dividend for six months ended 31 March 2017 of 105 cents (2016: 105 cents) per share has been approved

* Revenue for six months to March 31 at 10.18 billion Rand, up 2 pct

* UK business was affected by higher irrecoverable input costs due to Brexit