May 22 Pioneer Food Group Ltd:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim
financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017
* HEPS for six months to March 31 decreased by 47 percent to
253.4 cents per share
* Anticipate improvement in performance in H2 of financial
year notwithstanding a "constrained trading environment in South
Africa"
* Pioneer foods will continue to be vigilant for
acquisitions as a growth vector to bolster core business
* Gross interim dividend for six months ended 31 March 2017
of 105 cents (2016: 105 cents) per share has been approved
* Revenue for six months to March 31 at 10.18 billion Rand,
up 2 pct
* UK business was affected by higher irrecoverable input
costs due to Brexit
