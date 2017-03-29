FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Global Group buys 20 pct stake in InterContinental, Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Global Group Ltd:

* On 28 March 2017 (after trading hours), Uniever entered into agreements with vendor

* Deal for consideration of US$118.4 million

* Agreement to acquire additional 20% equity interest of Hotel Investment Company

* Deal to acquire additional 20% equity interest (which consists of share capital and shareholder loan) of Hotel Investment Company

* Vendor is Panorama International Trading Limited, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares in company on 29 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

