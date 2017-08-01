FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Company Q2 earnings per share $1.36
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
Breakingviews
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Company Q2 earnings per share $1.36

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 per diluted share

* Pioneer Natural Resources qtrly production 259 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (mboepd), of which 57% was oil, up by 10 mboepd from q1 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources - expecting 2017 production growth to be 15% to 16%, low end of company's forecasted 15% to 18% targeted growth range

* Company's capital budget for 2017 is being reduced from $2.8 billion to $2.7 billion

* Production is forecasted to average 274 mboepd to 279 mboepd for q3 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - q2 revenues and other income $1,630 million versus $ 786 million

* Production costs are expected to average $7.75 per BOE to $9.75 per boe for q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.