May 3 Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly producing 249 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (mboepd)

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - maintaining capital expenditures for 2017 at $2.8 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - funding 2017 capital program from forecasted cash flow of $2.2 billion and cash on hand

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - reducing forecasted 2017 oil production percentage as a percent of total production from 62% to 60%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Q1 revenues and other income $ 1,468 million versus $685 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: