BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Pioneer Natural Resources Co:
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly producing 249 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (mboepd)
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - maintaining capital expenditures for 2017 at $2.8 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - funding 2017 capital program from forecasted cash flow of $2.2 billion and cash on hand
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - reducing forecasted 2017 oil production percentage as a percent of total production from 62% to 60%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Q1 revenues and other income $ 1,468 million versus $685 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.