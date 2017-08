Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Q4 revenue 60.3 million Norwegian crowns ($7 million) versus 50.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 291.7 million crowns versus 44.4 million crowns year ago

* EBIT for Q4 was 292 million crowns primarily as a result of large gains from adjustment of property values Source text for Eikon:

