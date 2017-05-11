BRIEF-Pioneer Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

May 11 (Reuters) - Pioneer Power Solutions Inc:

* Pioneer reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $27.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $120 million to $127 million

* Pioneer power solutions - extending and expanding products manufactured in India; expect significant orders in 2017 that will help drive further growth in 2018

* Says order backlog at March 31, 2017 was $36.7 million compared to $38.6 million at December 31, 2016

* Says company reaffirmed its full-year 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: