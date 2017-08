Feb 21 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper Jaffray Companies - Piper Jaffray and Kepler Cheuvreux announce exclusive Equity Research Distribution Agreement

* Piper Jaffray Companies - Kepler Cheuvreux will assist Piper Jaffray in distribution of U.S. Equity Research in Europe

* Piper Jaffray Companies - Piper Jaffray will assist Kepler Cheuvreux in distribution of European Equity Research in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: