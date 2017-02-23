FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Piramal enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge to invest in residential development
February 23, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Piramal enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge to invest in residential development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Says Piramal Enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge announce partnership to invest in residential development in India

* Says Ivanhoé Cambridge to allocate an initial US$250m

* Says PEL will co-invest between 25% and 50% of each transaction

* Says investment focus shall include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi (NCR), Bangalore, Pune and Chennai

* Partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, unit of CDPQ to provide long term equity capital to blue chip residential developers Source text - (bit.ly/2kP65CU) Further company coverage:

