BRIEF-Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment and clearing house operator

April 5 (Reuters) - Piteco SpA:

* Signs a binding agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake of an American operator in the field of digital payments and clearing houses

* The operation is carried out through wholly owned unit Piteco North America Corp which owns 55 pct of the special purpose vehicle, Juniper Payments LLC, which has signed the binding agreement

* The operation involves a total payment of $13 million

* Finances the transaction through a bank loan of 7 million euros ($7.46 million) and partial use of company liquidity