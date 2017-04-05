FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment and clearing house operator
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 5, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Piteco buys controlling stake in American digital payment and clearing house operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Piteco SpA:

* Signs a binding agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake of an American operator in the field of digital payments and clearing houses

* The operation is carried out through wholly owned unit Piteco North America Corp which owns 55 pct of the special purpose vehicle, Juniper Payments LLC, which has signed the binding agreement

* The operation involves a total payment of $13 million

* Finances the transaction through a bank loan of 7 million euros ($7.46 million) and partial use of company liquidity Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.