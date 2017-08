March 27 (Reuters) - Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update

* Qtrly revenue (excluding gts) was $398.9 million, up 2.4% from $389.4 million in q4 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: