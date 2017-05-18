FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pixelworks to acquire Vixs systems
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Pixelworks to acquire Vixs systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Vixs Systems Inc

* Pixelworks to acquire Vixs systems

* Deal for approximately US$20.2 million

* Each share of Vixs will be exchanged for 0.04836 of a share of Pixelworks' common stock

* Pixelworks will buy outstanding shares of Vixs in all-stock transaction consisting of about 3.7 million shares of Pixelworks common stock

* Says transaction has also been approved by Pixelworks' board of directors

* Directors, officers of Vixs and shareholders, collectively holding 36% of Vixs' shares, entered into support and voting agreements

* Pixelworks expects that transaction will be accretive to its full-year 2018 earnings per share

* Directors, officers of Vix, certain shareholders, holding 36% of Vixs' shares, agreed to vote their shares in favor of deal at meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

