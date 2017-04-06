BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Pixie Group Ltd
* Resignation of chairman-peg.ax
* Resignation of chairman and director Victor Hoo Voon Him
* Board has begun candidate search and will look to appoint new director and chairman in next egm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment