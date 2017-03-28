FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pixie Group updates on Tonino Lamborghini Clubs and equity interest acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 28, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pixie Group updates on Tonino Lamborghini Clubs and equity interest acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Pixie Group Ltd

* Announces termination of planned openings of Tonino Lamborghini Clubs across Asia Pacific

* Pixie's decision to shelve this collaborative venture came after Pixie failed to raise required cash to fund project

* Termination of proposed acquisition of majority equity interest in Pixie Group Hong Kong Limited (pixie hk), in a collaborative venture

* Decision to shelve this collaborative venture came after pixie failed to raise required cash to fund project

* Process of evaluating assets and businesses that could potentially be brought into as part of co to establish more sustainable source of income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.