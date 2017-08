BRIEF-Pixium Vision reports Q1 operating income stable at 0.7 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA:

* Q1 operating income EUR 0.7 million ($760,760.00) versus EUR 0.7 million year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents at March 31 EUR 14.5 million versus EUR 20.0 million year ago

* Remains confident for first in human implantation of Prima in 2017

* In iris II clinical study, patients are in re-education and follow-up phase, interim 6-month progress report is expected during Q3