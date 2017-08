BRIEF-PKC buys Fortitude Industries Inc in the state of New York

March 31 (Reuters) - PKC GROUP OYJ

* EXPANDS WITH ACQUISITION TO ROLLING STOCK MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA

* DEAL INCLUDES 100% OF SHARES OF FORTITUDE INDUSTRIES INC. (DBA ADVANCED TRANSIT MANUFACTURING - 'ATM'), WHICH HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED FROM MARGARET AND BARRY WALSH

* SIGNED AND CLOSED A CONTRACT TO BUY ROLLING STOCK ELECTRICAL DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM COMPANY FORTITUDE INDUSTRIES INC., IN STATE OF NEW YORK

* ACQUISITION IS ESTIMATED NOT TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PKC GROUP'S 2017 RESULT.

* SAYS DEAL GIVES US IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO NORTH AMERICAN MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)