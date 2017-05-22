May 22 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski
SA (PKO BP):
* Poland's largest bank, state-run PKO BP, expects its net
interest income and net fee income to rise by single digits in
2017, Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski tells
reporters.
* "In the whole year we expect single-digit annual growth
with respect to the result on interest and low single-digit
growth with respect to the fee result," he says.
* Drabikowski also says that annual growth of the net
interest income and net fee income would likely slow in the
remaining quarters of 2017 compared with the first quarter.
* In the first quarter of 2017, the bank's net interest
income rose by 11 percent to 2.05 billion zlotys ($549 million),
while the net fee income increased by 12 percent to 710 million
zlotys.
